Jbs S.A. (JBSAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on October 17th

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7106 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.13. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Stories

