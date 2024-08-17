Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in July

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JBS Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of JBSAY opened at $13.34 on Friday. JBS has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.13.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.39%.
About JBS
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
