Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JBS Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.13. JBS has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.68.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion.
JBS Increases Dividend
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JBS
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.