Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JEF opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.