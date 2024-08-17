JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $5.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

