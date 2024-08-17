JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.1 days.
JFE Price Performance
JFE stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.79. JFE has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
