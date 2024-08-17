JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 431.1 days.

JFE Price Performance

JFE stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.79. JFE has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

