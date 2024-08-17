JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.0 million-$424.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.3 million.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,107 shares of company stock worth $9,898,987 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.