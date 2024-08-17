JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $18.57

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $19.50. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 173,729 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.3 %

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

