John Bean Technologies Co. (JBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $89.52 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
John Bean Technologies Company Profile
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
