Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.14.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

