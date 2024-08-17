JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $12.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

