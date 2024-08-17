JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $214.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.43.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
