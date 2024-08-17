Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.52% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KE. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 39,755 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 121,076 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 142,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

