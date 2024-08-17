Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 295,951 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 142,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Featured Stories

