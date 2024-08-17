Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.
Kimball Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %
Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
