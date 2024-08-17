Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Knightscope as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope Price Performance

NASDAQ KSCP opened at $0.22 on Friday. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

