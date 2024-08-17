KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Issues Earnings Results

KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.
KonaTel Stock Performance
KonaTel stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. KonaTel has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.01.
About KonaTel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KonaTel
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for KonaTel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KonaTel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.