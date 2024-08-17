KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Issues Earnings Results

KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

KonaTel Stock Performance

KonaTel stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. KonaTel has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

About KonaTel

KonaTel, Inc, operates as a mobile virtual network operator that delivers cellular products and services to individual and business customers. It operates through two segments, Hosted Services and Mobile Services. The Hosted Services segment offers a suite of hosted CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) services, including cloud IVRs, voicemail, fax, call recording, and other services provided with local, toll-free, and international phone numbers; public and private IP network services; and cloud services comprising information data dips, SD-WAN, and IoT data and device management through its cloud platform.

