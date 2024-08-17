Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scott I. Anderson Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scott I. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $189,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,425.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

