Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.90.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 over the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,333,000 after purchasing an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.