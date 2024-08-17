Lear Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Lear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% per year over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $16.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

