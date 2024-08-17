Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.20. Leslie’s shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 205,555 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

The stock has a market cap of $600.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Leslie’s by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 86,634 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

