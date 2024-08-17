Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Director John G. Danhakl Sells 3,575,000 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Life Time Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

