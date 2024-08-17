Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Major Shareholder Partners Group Private Equity Sells 650,000 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH opened at $23.59 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 430,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

