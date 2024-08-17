Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Major Shareholder Partners Group Private Equity Sells 650,000 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
Shares of LTH opened at $23.59 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Life Time Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 430,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
