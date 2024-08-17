LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.21

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.72. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 127,385 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

