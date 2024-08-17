Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $560.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.