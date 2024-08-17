Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 312 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

