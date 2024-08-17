Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,618.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,810.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,686.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.