Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires Shares of 5,000 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after buying an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

TECK opened at $48.74 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

