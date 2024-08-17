Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.33.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.