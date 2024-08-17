Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 17,418 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,879.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $52.46 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

