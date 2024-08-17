Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 2,228 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

