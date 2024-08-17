Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys Shares of 3,357 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

