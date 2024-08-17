Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,746,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

