Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.48.

Insider Activity

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.