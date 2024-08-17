Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

