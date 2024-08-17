Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

