Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $138.92 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

