Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.01 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Mills by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.03 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

