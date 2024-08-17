Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.17 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after buying an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

