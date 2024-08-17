Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.34 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.53 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

