Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.45 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.