Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $303,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $93.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

