Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BMY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

