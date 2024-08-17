Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $84,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chemours were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chemours by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,171,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.