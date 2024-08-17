Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $891,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $343.48 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.30. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

