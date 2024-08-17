Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,020.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,977.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $1,999.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,691.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,631.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

