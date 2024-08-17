Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $79,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

