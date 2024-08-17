Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $840,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.29 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Insider Activity
In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
