Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $840,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.29 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.