Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 20.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

