Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New $50,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000.

BATS EFV opened at $54.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

