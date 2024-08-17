Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 400 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVS opened at $114.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.